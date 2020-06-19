NFL: 49ers wide receiver James breaks right wrist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

San Francisco 49ers receiver Richie James Jr. has broken his right wrist during offseason workouts and won’t be ready to return to the field until after the start of training camp.

The 49ers confirmed a report of the injury by NFL Network on Friday and said they will have a better idea of how long James will be sidelined after he reports to training camp next month. NFL Network said James is expected to miss at least two months.

James is the second receiver lost to injury this week for the defending NFC champion 49ers. No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel underwent surgery Thursday to repair a fracture in his left foot suffered during informal player workouts in Tennessee. Samuel said he expects to be back in 10 weeks, meaning his will miss the start of training camp but should be healthy for the season opener Sept. 13.

Players on all NFL teams have been working out away from team facilities this offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James originally joined the Niners as a seventh-round pick in 2018 and has been the team’s primary returner for punts and kicks. Over the past two years, James has averaged 23.4 yards per kick return with one touchdown in 2018 against Seattle and 7.5 yards per punt return.