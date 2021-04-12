NFL: Adams said to have spurned NFL, union health programs

Nine years ago, an NFL grant created the NFL Life Line. It serves current and former players, coaches, team and league staff, and family members, who might be in crisis. Life Line is a free, confidential and independently operated resource that connects callers with trained counselors who can help with personal or emotional crises. That service is available around the clock.

Citing confidentially, the league and union would not say whether Adams took advantage of any of these programs.

“He was a good quiet kid. He overworked," said former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Kevin Smith, who helped train Adams for the 2012 draft. "I used to have to tell him 'You don’t have to do so much.' I would tell him it’s about preserving your body because he’d want to work out three times a day,” Smith said. “This is just shocking.

"Recently, our only communication was through Instagram and he was real short. He didn’t say a whole lot. That was just him. He was such a good kid. I didn’t see mental issues outside of the fact that his pride was a double-edged sword. What drove him, all the hard work, also worked against him.”