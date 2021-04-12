NFL: Adams said to have spurned NFL, union health programs

The NFL and its players’ union have an array of health programs designed to help players in their life after football. According to his agent, Phillip Adams did not avail himself of those opportunities.
Authorities say he fatally shot five people in South Carolina — including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren — before killing himself early Thursday.
Adams joined the 49ers in 2010 as a seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina State and, though he rarely started, went on to play for New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.
Agent Scott Casterline told The Associated Press the 32-year-old Adams did not participate in the physical and mental health programs that are easily accessible for ex-players.
"We encouraged him to explore all of his disability options and he wouldn’t do it,” Casterline said, noting that Adams' career was undercut by a severe ankle injury as a rookie in 2010. “I knew he was hurting and missing football but he wouldn’t take health tips offered to him. He said he would but he wouldn’t. I felt he was lost without football, somewhat depressed.”
The NFL Players Association offers assistance through its Players Athlete Foundation, Former Players department, and The Trust, which launched in 2013 and assists members by providing access to resources, experts and partners after football.
The Trust’s Brain & Body Assessment uses individually tailored assessments by such medical institutions as the Cleveland Clinic and Mass General to give retired players an in-depth evaluation of overall health. The assessments include internal, neurological, neuropsychological/behavioral, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal exams. Also featured is rehabilitation and evaluations of sleep habits, body composition and diet.
“All the areas they examined and assessed,” former NFL player Kendall Simmons said, "from nutrition to body composition, to orthopedics, to mental health examinations, to cognitive and general wellness assessments. I felt very secure having had such a thorough physical.”
Also available through the NFLPA is a supplemental mental health benefit offering access to outpatient psychiatry and counseling services in the former player's home community. Eligible services covered include psychiatric evaluations and follow-up appointments, outpatient and partial hospitalization programs, and individual counseling to address mental/behavioral health concerns.
The league's Total Wellness Program and NFL Player Care Foundation are available to all active and retired players. Included are such benefits as work/life resources, enhancement assessment and counseling, and neurological treatment.
The Player Care Foundation was created in 2007 as an independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life. It assists with medical, emotional, financial, social and community issues.
Nine years ago, an NFL grant created the NFL Life Line. It serves current and former players, coaches, team and league staff, and family members, who might be in crisis. Life Line is a free, confidential and independently operated resource that connects callers with trained counselors who can help with personal or emotional crises. That service is available around the clock.
Citing confidentially, the league and union would not say whether Adams took advantage of any of these programs.
“He was a good quiet kid. He overworked," said former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Kevin Smith, who helped train Adams for the 2012 draft. "I used to have to tell him 'You don’t have to do so much.' I would tell him it’s about preserving your body because he’d want to work out three times a day,” Smith said. “This is just shocking.
"Recently, our only communication was through Instagram and he was real short. He didn’t say a whole lot. That was just him. He was such a good kid. I didn’t see mental issues outside of the fact that his pride was a double-edged sword. What drove him, all the hard work, also worked against him.”
As a rookie late in the 2010 season, Adams suffered a severe left ankle injury that required surgery that included several screws being inserted into his leg. He never played for the 49ers again, getting released just before the 2011 season began. Later, with the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012.
Smith and Casterline said Adams opened a smoothie and juice store before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Both emphasized how much Adams trained, even overworked. They said he didn’t drink or do drugs. Smith mentioned he liked fast cars and drove too fast.
“This is so unlike him,” a shaken Casterline said. “He had to not be in his right mind, obviously. All of us who knew Phillip are shaking our heads. He struggled away from the game. I tried to get him to come to Texas. I was going to find him a job, but he wouldn’t leave South Carolina because he had a son. He was a good father. Seeing Phillip shoot two kids, it’s not him. I can’t fathom it. It’s devastating for the victims and the families.”
Earlier this month, Adams was convicted on traffic charges, including driving under a suspended license and failure to maintain proof of insurance.
Adams was on a state championship high school football team in Rock Hill, then headed to South Carolina State, an FCS program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Two of his coaches at South Carolina State declined comment Thursday.
Making an NFL roster as a seventh-round draftee (224th overall) is not easy, and Adams found a role with most of his teams. He never came close to stardom, though.
“I can say he’s a good kid — he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up,” his father, Alonzo Adams, told WCNC-TV. “He didn’t talk much and he didn’t bother nobody.”
Josh Dubow, Barry Wilner and Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press contributed to this story.