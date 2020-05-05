NFL: Ageless Gore's agent says he and Jets have agreed to terms on 1-year deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW YORK — Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.

Gore, who turns 37 next Thursday, will join a Jets backfield that also includes Le'Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La'Mical Perine. Gore is third on the NFL's career rushing list with 15,269 yards.

The Jets had not yet announced the signing Tuesday, but it reunites Gore with coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami in 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco in 2008, when Gase was an offensive assistant.

ESPN first reported the agreement between the Jets and Gore, who trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in yards rushing.

Gore spent last season with Buffalo, where he ran for a career-low 599 yards in 16 games while sharing the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary. The veteran had two touchdown runs and also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.

He spent his first 10 NFL seasons with San Francisco after being selected in the third round out of the University of Miami in 2005. Gore then played three seasons with Indianapolis before playing one year each for Miami and Buffalo.