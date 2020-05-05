NFL: Ageless Gore's agent says he and Jets have agreed to terms on 1-year deal

NEW YORK — Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.
Gore, who turns 37 next Thursday, will join a Jets backfield that also includes Le'Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La'Mical Perine. Gore is third on the NFL's career rushing list with 15,269 yards.
The Jets had not yet announced the signing Tuesday, but it reunites Gore with coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami in 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco in 2008, when Gase was an offensive assistant.
ESPN first reported the agreement between the Jets and Gore, who trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in yards rushing.
Gore spent last season with Buffalo, where he ran for a career-low 599 yards in 16 games while sharing the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary. The veteran had two touchdown runs and also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.
He spent his first 10 NFL seasons with San Francisco after being selected in the third round out of the University of Miami in 2005. Gore then played three seasons with Indianapolis before playing one year each for Miami and Buffalo.
In Gore's latest stop in the AFC East — he now has only not been with New England — he could help keep Bell fresh while also providing mentorship to Perine. The Jets also have Josh Adams, Trenton Cannon, Kenneth Dixon and Jalin Moore on the roster.
Gase raved last season about Gore's professionalism and ability to play at a high level despite being at an age when most NFL players — let alone running backs — are long retired.
“It’s unbelievable,” Gase said last September before New York's season opener against Buffalo. "If you watched him work day-in and day-out, it wouldn’t surprise you. We would always say, 'Hey, we think you should take today off,’ and he’s like, “Wednesdays, I’m practicing,” and he wants every rep. You’re in full pads and he’s going at it like it’s Sunday. That’s just how he looks.
“That’s how he’s always been. He loves football. There’s no other place he’d rather be than the practice field, game day. Everything about football, he loves.”
Jaguars sign former 49er Lynch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch signed a one-year contract with Jacksonville on Tuesday, giving the Jaguars more depth in case disgruntled defender Yannick Ngakoue decides to skip part of the season.
Lynch played 16 games for Chicago last year, totaling six tackles, two sacks and two passes defensed. Before his two seasons with the Bears, Lynch spent four years in San Francisco (2014-17). The 49ers drafted him in the fifth round in 2014.
To make room for Lynch and running back Chris Thompson on the roster, the Jaguars released running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive end Chuck Harris. Jacksonville signed Thompson on Friday.
Lynch has played in 73 NFL games over six seasons, notching 105 tackles, 20 sacks and 10 passes defensed.
He is the sixth free agent to sign a one-year deal with Jacksonville, following Thompson, defensive tackle Al Woods, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, guard Tyler Shatley and pass rusher Cassius Marsh.
Marsh and Lynch could help offset the potential loss of Ngakoue, who has no plans to sign his franchise tender and has asked to be traded.
NFL to release schedule Thursday
NEW YORK — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night, the league announced Monday, as it continues conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. NFL training facilities are closed because of the pandemic, leading to the league's first-ever “virtual offseason,” but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams' home stadiums.
Opening day for the 2020 season is Sept. 10, with the season set to conclude with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The NFL also held last month's draft on time while canceling all in-person events. The draft had been set for Las Vegas; instead, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks from his home.
Should the pandemic force major changes to the season, the league is considering alternatives including empty stadiums, neutral sites and getting rid of bye weeks, league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press last week. Any such changes would have to be approved by the players union.
NFL moving games back to U.S.
The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams.
Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham's new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
Opponents had not been announced.
The NFL said in a statement Monday that “in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams’ stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans ... Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.”
The NFL has staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.
“While the NFL’s many fans in London, the U.K. and Europe will obviously be disappointed by this news, it is absolutely the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. "I know that the NFL remains fully committed to London and I look forward to welcoming NFL teams back to the capital in 2021.”
Mexico City has had a regular-season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and U.K.,” said Christopher Halpin, an NFL executive vice president. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."
The league is set to release the full schedule on Thursday night and is planning on adhering to it, though contingencies are being discussed as a safeguard against the pandemic.
