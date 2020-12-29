NFL Analysis: Another late-season collapse keeps Raiders out of playoffs

LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr will need to wait at least another year to make his first playoff appearance.

Another late-game collapse on Saturday night sent the Las Vegas Raiders to their fifth defeat in six games with a 26-25 loss to Miami and elimination from playoff contention.

“This one might be the hardest,” Carr said after the Raiders allowed the Dolphins to drive for the winning field goal in the final 19 seconds. Coach Jon Gruden had opted to run down the clock for a field goal rather than take the touchdown Miami wanted to give them.

“To watch it go like that, I’m sick for our organization, I’m sick for our defense, I’m sick for our team, I’m sick for all those guys. My heart feels for them, my heart feels for our fans.”

Carr is finishing his seventh season and while he has put up prolific numbers it hasn’t translated to success. In his only winning season in 2016, he broke his ankle in Week 16 and could only watch as the Raiders were eliminated in their first playoff game.

Raiders fans have dealt with plenty of anguish the past two decades, their one winning season since the start of 2003 the fewest in the NFL. They have missed the playoffs in 17 of the past 18 seasons, with the past two years particularly painful.