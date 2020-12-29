NFL Analysis: Injury-plagued 49ers playing hard to finish off down season

The chance to match the success from last season’s Super Bowl run had passed for the San Francisco 49ers.

A spate of injuries, a forced midseason move because of the coronavirus and sloppy play prevented the 49ers from having any chance of getting to the playoffs.

The disappointment could have led the 49ers to pack it in and hope for better luck next season, but the tenacity that helped them succeed last season is still there this year.

That was evident when San Francisco dealt a blow to Arizona’s playoff hopes with a 20-12 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday.

“That’s why I’ve been real proud of the players and the way they’ve handled themselves,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “That’s why I’m truly not going to count this year as a negative. It wasn’t fun. It’s not what we or our fans wanted. But I believe the way we went through it, if you go through things the right way, I think it hardens you and makes you stronger and makes you better. I feel like from an individual standpoint, I feel like that’s how almost everyone in the building did that. When you do that individually, it makes your building a lot stronger."