NFL Analysis: Loss leaves 49ers with no margin for error in playoff run

The way Josh Allen and Buffalo carved up San Francisco’s defense, the 49ers had almost no margin for error on offense if they wanted any chance to beat the Bills.

With the offense far from perfect, the 49ers were dealt a 34-24 loss on Monday night and now have almost no margin for error if they have any hopes of making it back to the playoffs to defend their NFC title.

San Francisco (5-7) will likely need to win its final four games starting with Sunday’s matchup against Washington at the 49ers temporary home in Arizona, and get some help from other teams.

“We really feel like we can be a better football team. So, we’re all frustrated,” quarterback Nick Mullens said. “But we know that this loss isn’t going to break us. There’s a lot of football left to be played. We get more opportunities and ready to get back to work for those opportunities. This team is tough, as tough as it gets. We’re not going to back down. We embrace the challenge. We love the challenge, and that’s what we’re going to work and strive for.”

The 49ers have faced many challenges with a string of injuries that have sidelined several key starters and the forced move to Arizona after new COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County banned them from practicing or playing games at their facility and stadium.