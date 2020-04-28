NFL Analysis: Raiders, others add speed to try to catch Chiefs

“We just feel like we had to add that explosiveness,” Elway said.

The Chargers did, too, so after selecting Oregon QB Justin Herbert with the sixth pick, they added fleet-footed Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray at No. 23. They envision Murray stuffing running back Damien Williams and chasing down QB Patrick Mahomes. They also added Virginia’s Joe Reed, another wide receiver with a sub-4.4-second 40.

“Kansas City’s offense can fly but it’s more than covering those guys. It is getting to the quarterback, too,” Telesco said. “Murray is going to help playing K.C. and everyone because of his explosiveness and speed. The way offenses are with things so spread out you have to run and chase.”

The Chargers, Raiders and Broncos have been chasing the Chiefs for four years now, but Kansas City (12-4) really pulled away in 2019 when nobody else in the division had a winning record.

So, did their rivals do enough in free agency and the draft to close the gap? Remember, the Chiefs didn’t sit still. They spent the draft getting their defense up to speed to complement all the burners they have on offense.