NFL: Arizona knocks off undefeated Seattle with 37-34 OT victory

Seattle's Carlos Hyde had a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Tyler Lockett caught three touchdowns passes and had a career-high 200 yards receiving on 15 catches.

The Cardinals pulled to 27-24 on Murray's 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Arizona had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth after Wilson's pass was picked off by Patrick Peterson in the end zone.

But Murray threw an interception on the next play. The throw was intended for Andy Isabella but sailed way off target and was caught by a diving Quandre Diggs. That set up Lockett's third touchdown catch of the night and a 34-24 lead. He caught a 3-yard pass from Wilson, deftly dragging his feet in the end zone just before he fell out of bounds.

But the Cardinals (5-2) weren't done. Christian Kirk caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 left to pull Arizona to 34-31. Seattle had to punt on the ensuing drive and the Cardinals needed just 52 seconds to move 54 yards and Gonzalez kicked the tying field goal.

“I don’t think I smiled all game,” Murray said. “It just felt like we had to keep our heads down and keep grinding. When you are playing against Russell, anything is possible. I think everybody saw that tonight."