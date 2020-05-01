NFL: Backup QB Mullens signs tender with 49ers

“I just want to get on the field, man. I can’t lie,” Williams said Thursday. “I’ve been chomping at the bit for some time. I’ve had my roller coaster of emotions because I did go back (to Washington) at the trade deadline. I was getting ready to play. I got that adrenaline dump. Now I’m chomping at the bit to able to get on the field with a Super Bowl-caliber team. That’s all I can think about right now.”

Williams will still have to wait for that chance after being acquired during the draft for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder.

Most of the offseason is on hold for now in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with teams limited to virtual meetings as opposed to in-person installations and workouts. He is spending this time working out in Houston at a gym he owns with Adrian Peterson.

But when Williams is allowed to start practicing for real with his new team, he anticipates an easy transition because he still is a perfect fit for Shanahan’s offense 10 years after being picked fourth overall by the Redskins to play in it.

“The reason I was drafted to Washington is the way me and this offense marry up with my skill set,” he said. “That’s still the same. It’s a hand and glove fit. I know this offense like the back of my hand.”