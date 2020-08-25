NFL: Bosa, Aiyuk out at least a week for 49ers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will both miss at least one week of practice with lower-body injuries.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Bosa had complained last week of soreness in his leg and got time off from practice. When that didn’t help he underwent an MRI that showed a muscle strain that has him out on a week-to-week basis.

“He was about to go out and practice through it because he didn’t think it was much,” Shanahan said. “Fortunately, he got that and we were able to prevent him from hurting it worse.”

Bosa won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and is a key part of the strong pass rush for the defending NFC champions.

Aiyuk had been extremely impressive early in camp before coming up lame on a deep pass during Sunday’s practice. He was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain that was not as serious as initially feared. He also is week to week.

The Niners had been counting heavily on Aiyuk, especially with starter Deebo Samuel still sidelined by a broken foot. Samuel has not been able to practice all camp, but Shanahan said he’s still hopeful he could be back for the opener Sept. 13.