NFL: Bosa-Williams matchup highlights 49ers camp

Super Bowl snub drives Pettis

The disappointing finish to Dante Pettis’ second season in the NFL served as the fuel for his offseason.

Pettis was a spectator down the stretch for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He was active but never saw the field in the five games leading up to the Super Bowl when he was made inactive despite being healthy.

“If that doesn’t change the way someone approaches the offseason, they don’t really want to be in the NFL,” Pettis said Friday. “There’s not too many things worse than that football wise that could get you going, being inactive for the Super Bowl. That was kind of the final straw.”

Pettis said he did a lot of self-analysis in the offseason, saying there were factors that were holding him back from developing into the player he believed he could be.

Pettis said he didn’t want to get into those reasons now but will address them eventually. He said the time in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic helped him eliminate distractions and he has returned looking like a better and more confident player on the practice field.