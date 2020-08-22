NFL: Bosa-Williams matchup highlights 49ers camp

SANTA CLARA — After just a few days of practice, Nick Bosa is ready to make at least one conclusion about the San Francisco 49ers.
As much as they might miss retired left tackle Joe Staley, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind side will be well protected thanks to the addition of seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.
“I’ve definitely told him he’s going to have some time on the left side,” Bosa said of Garoppolo. “Jimmy’s been spoiled with Joe, and now Trent. It doesn’t get much better.”
After sitting out last season in a dispute with the front office in Washington, Williams expected to have a little rust when he returned to the practice field.
But he’s quickly gotten up to speed and shown why the Niners were so excited to be able to acquire him during the draft after Staley informed them of his plans to retire after 13 seasons.
“Trent’s been everything we’ve expected,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Trent is as talented of a football player that I’ve ever been around. I was fortunate to be with him his first four years in Washington and you never know how much a guy’s going to change, not seeing him in person and practice and stuff for about seven years, but he’s the exact same guy. Still the same athlete. Still moves the same, a very aggressive player.
"This has been his first time playing football in about a year and a half. Came in in great shape and, like our entire football team, is still continuing to get in football shape, but I’ve been very pleased with the athlete and I’ve always loved the guy.”
One of the highlights in practice so far has been seeing Williams and Bosa face off during one-on-one drills. Williams is one of game’s most accomplished pass protectors and Bosa is emerging as one of the top edge rushers after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.
Williams got the best of the matchup Thursday but both have said the opportunity to face a top competitor each day in practice will only help once the season starts.
Bosa said he has encountered few tackles with the combination of size and athleticism that Williams possesses, comparing him to Seattle’s Duane Brown.
“He’s honestly not as tall as I thought he was going to be, which kind of makes him more difficult because he’s got a really low center of gravity,” Bosa said of Williams. “It’s tough to power him and get underneath him, which is something that I like to use to my advantage.
"He plays so low to the ground and he can bend so well that he’s never really up high and exposing himself to power. On normal moves that I would usually be happy about and probably beat other offensive linemen with pretty cleanly, he’s right in your hip pocket when you’re making the burst to the quarterback. Just his ability to recover and get back in front of you is elite.”
Super Bowl snub drives Pettis
The disappointing finish to Dante Pettis’ second season in the NFL served as the fuel for his offseason.
Pettis was a spectator down the stretch for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He was active but never saw the field in the five games leading up to the Super Bowl when he was made inactive despite being healthy.
“If that doesn’t change the way someone approaches the offseason, they don’t really want to be in the NFL,” Pettis said Friday. “There’s not too many things worse than that football wise that could get you going, being inactive for the Super Bowl. That was kind of the final straw.”
Pettis said he did a lot of self-analysis in the offseason, saying there were factors that were holding him back from developing into the player he believed he could be.
Pettis said he didn’t want to get into those reasons now but will address them eventually. He said the time in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic helped him eliminate distractions and he has returned looking like a better and more confident player on the practice field.
“I’m more in tune with myself. I feel like I’m stronger, a little bigger,” he said. "I’m more confident knowing that I put the work in this offseason. Not that I didn’t work last offseason because I definitely did. But this offseason was more purposeful. I did my workouts with a purpose. Every single rep was for a reason instead of just going through the motions and getting in there and working hard. It was like, ‘OK. I’m getting better today.’ That goes a long way.”
The difference has been evident to observers, teammates and coaches.
“I saw him right away when he came in and we got to talk and you could just tell his mindset, how his body was, that he spent the time away from us doing everything he could to put himself in a position to make this team and to be as successful as he can be,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I’ve been very proud of Dante so far and I think it showed.”
Shanahan was hard on Pettis a year ago, believing he could build on the promise he showed as a rookie in 2018 and become a consistent contributor.
Pettis didn’t handle that well, saying he took the coaching the wrong way.
“I made it more personal and about me than about me realizing how good he knows I can be,” he said. “I got caught up in the way he said some things and not the actual message that he was trying to get to me. Once I realized that, everything kind of changed. I think our relationship is really good. It’s open and we can communicate. When I came back, we had a good talk and I think that we have a really good relationship now.”
The 49ers traded up in the second round to draft Pettis in 2018 and he showed flashes as a rookie with 17 catches for 338 yards and four TDs during a four-game stretch late in the season before he reinjured his knee.
That didn’t carry over into last season. He played just two snaps in the opener, caught no passes Week 2 and then caught the game-winning TD pass the following week against Pittsburgh.
That proved to be an aberration as he had only six more catches the rest of the season, finishing with 11 for 109 yards before not catching a single pass after Week 9.
The 49ers might need Pettis more now than ever thanks to a thin receiving core. They lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and the other starter from last season, Deebo Samuel, is recovering from a broken foot and might not be ready for the opener.
Pettis said he doesn’t feel any extra responsibility.
“Everybody kind of said I was done,” he said. “It is what it is. But there’s a responsibility for every single receiver in the room. It’s not just like, ‘Oh, these guys are down now. OK, Dante, you were a second-round pick so step up.’ Whoever is in the room, people have to step up no matter what.”
NOTES: RB Tevin Coleman missed Thursday's practice for precautionary reasons because of the poor air quality from fires in Northern California. ... DT D.J. Jones left Friday's practice early with a shoulder injury. There was no immediate word on his status. ... Shanahan said he expects C Weston Richburg (knee), DL Jullian Taylor (knee) and WR Richie James Jr. (wrist) to miss at least the first six weeks of the season on injured lists. ... WR Deebo Samuel (foot) and DL Ronald Blair (knee) still have a chance to be active for the opener. ... C Ben Garland (ankle) and CB K’Waun Williams (calf) are expected to miss a couple of weeks. ... DL Arik Armstead (back) practiced for the first time this summer but was limited. ... The 49ers signed WR Jaron Brown, S Johnathan Cyprien, OL Hroniss Grasu and DB Evan Foster. To make room on the roster, the team placed WR Jalen Hurd (knee) on IR and waived CB DeMarkus Acy and LB Jonas Griffith.
