NFL: Brady to play rare road game against childhood team

SANTA CLARA — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.

Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams.

“That’s where I fell in love with football,” Brady said. "We’d sit up there in the nose-bleed (section). ... It was just a great time. There were so many great players, a great era of football. I loved the 49ers. I loved them in college, and then they skipped over me six times (in the draft) and I started hating the 49ers. That’s just the way it went down.”

Brady will play a road game against the 49ers for just the second time in his career, with the other coming in a four-TD performance in 2016.

He missed his only chance to play at Candlestick Park, where he watched “The Catch" as a 4-year-old in 1982, when he blew out his knee in 2008. He also played twice across the Bay in Oakland against the Raiders.

He's excited to have family and friends at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

"It’ll be great to go home and see a lot of people I probably haven’t seen in a long time ... and try to win a football game,” he said.

Brady almost got an opportunity to play here more often. When he was set to leave New England following the 2019 season, the 49ers kicked the tires on whether to bring him in to replace Jimmy Garoppolo following a run to the Super Bowl.

With Brady set to turn 43 and coming off a down season, the 49ers opted to stick with Garoppolo in part because they didn't know how many years Brady had left.

Three seasons later, Brady comes to San Francisco with one more Super Bowl title and fresh off his latest late-game comeback.

“I’d like to say of course not,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked if he was surprised by Brady’s continued success.

“But I think everyone’s since then, you’re wondering when is the (age) number too high, but now like when you watch him that first week in Tampa, you’re like, what the hell was anyone ever thinking? The dude looks the exact same."

Instead of going up against Garoppolo, his former backup in New England, Brady will be facing rookie Brock Purdy, who will be San Francisco's fifth starting QB since opting against signing Brady. Garoppolo is out with a broken foot.

PURDY'S DEBUT

The contrast in QBs will be stark with Purdy making his first start and Brady making his 378th in the regular season or playoffs.

Purdy, who was 5 days old when Brady played his final college game at Michigan, is replacing Garoppolo and has the fortunes of a top NFC contender resting on his arm. Purdy fared well in his first extensive action last week, throwing for 210 yards and two TDs. He knows what he's up against on Sunday.

“I think it’s really cool,” he said. “Dude’s been playing football longer than I’ve been alive, so yeah, to have a first start against the GOAT, it’s going to be pretty cool. ... but at the same time, I’m playing the defense. I’m going to be going up against those guys rather than Tom himself, but definitely still awesome to have Tom Brady come and play on the same field and compete against our team. I think it’s awesome, so really excited about it.”

Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk.

While those other six all lost, Purdy could have the best chance thanks to a loaded roster that features the league's top-ranked defense and an offense with playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

He also has a fearlessness that attracted coach Kyle Shanahan to him in the first place.

“He’s very aggressive in what he does,” Shanahan said. "Sometimes that can keep both teams in the game, so that’s stuff that you have to work on as you play more, but that’s where you want to start with it. When a guy can make some plays like he does, he gives you a chance to win, but we have to figure out what’s the best way to win with him.”

Purdy's journey to starting quarterback has been a rapid once since he got the moniker “Mr. Irrelevant” for being the last pick in the draft in the spring.

Purdy got only a handful of practice reps in the offseason program but impressed his coaches and teammates during training camp and the preseason to beat out Nate Sudfeld for a roster spot as a backup behind Trey Lance and Garoppolo.

“I’ve always believed that I don’t care what slot, what round, what pick that I get picked or if I was undrafted, my whole thing was, man, I just want to go out and, and prove to myself that I can play at this level,” Purdy said. “That’s always been my mentality. Even though I was the last pick, that’s just where I happened to fall in the draft.”

The early returns have been positive as Purdy came in after Garoppolo got hurt on Sunday and threw for 210 yards and two TDs in a 33-17 win over Miami.

More important was the poise he displayed in his first extensive game action that was similar to the confidence he showed each day in practice competing on the scout team against the NFL's top defense.

“He’s savvy for being a rookie," linebacker Fred Warner said. “You see him doing the no-look passes and putting the ball where it’s supposed to be. I feel like he’s way advanced in terms of like where he is at for being a rookie. So that’s really impressive to see every week.”

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

The Bucs may not know a lot about Purdy, but head coach Todd Bowles recalls part of a game he saw Purdy play at Iowa State and was also impressed with the way the rookie performed after taking over for Garoppolo last week.

“Just watching film on him, he’s got a lot of moxie and knows where to go with the football. He’s a dangerous guy because he can run and he can throw the ball,” Bowles said.

HURRY UP

Brady threw a pair of late TD passes to rally back from a 13-point deficit last week and beat New Orleans 17-16. That prompted questions about whether the Bucs might consider expanded use of a hurry-up package to jumpstart an offense scoring just 18.1 points per game.

“Obviously, we can’t do that the whole game. The defense and special teams would be worn out,” Bowles said. “But we can try to take advantage of some things that way.”

DOMINANT D

The 49ers defense got beat for a couple of big-play touchdowns last week against Miami but has been mostly dominant all season. San Francisco has held five straight opponents to 17 points or fewer for the first time in a season in 30 years.

Tampa Bay ranks 27th in the league in scoring, but the 49ers know Brady can always be dangerous, as evidenced by his two late TD drives to beat New Orleans this past week.

“He has the seven rings, but you really watch him play the position, it’s unlike anybody’s ever played it,” Warner said. “He's so exact with where he’s going with the ball. You wonder how do you stop it.”

NINER NOTES

DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) missed his second straight practice but defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said Bosa is “working his way back in. He’s doing good.” ... DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) and DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) also missed practice. ... McCaffrey (knee), Samuel (quadriceps), DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and OL Spencer Burford (ankle) were all limited.

AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa contributed to this report.