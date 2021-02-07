NFL: Brady wins 5th Super Bowl MVP award with vintage performance

And there were doubts — not from Brady, of course — as to whether he could still be the final piece for another team. Head coach Bruce "AB" Arians and the Buccaneers jumped at the chance and signed him in March, and the expectations suddenly rose.

It's the aura Brady naturally exudes. He's a winner, and the Buccaneers were instant believers.

Still, though, this was a new team with a new system and new teammates. And Brady and the rest of the NFL had to work through and around a global pandemic that eliminated offseason workouts, cut out the exhibition season and created all kinds of obstacles.

But Brady knew what he needed to do, first gathering some of his new teammates in Florida during the spring to get a feel for them — and them a feel for him. And it was then that this march to a Super Bowl victory officially began.

“Everything we dealt with all year, we had a rough month of November, but BA had all the confidence in us,” said Brady, referring to a stretch during which the Bucs lost three of four — but not again the rest of the season.

“The team had a lot of confidence,” Brady added. "We came together at the right time. I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn’t we? We ended up playing our best game of the year.”