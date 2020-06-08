NFL: Brees' wife apologizes for husband's flag comments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has apologized for comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. Now his wife has apologized as well, saying “we are the problem.”

Brittany Brees shared those words in an Instagram post Saturday along with a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr., including one that said “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

“To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag,’ I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us,” Brittany Brees wrote in a lengthy post shared on the couple’s foundation page.

Her husband was asked Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to revisit the protests of former NFL quarterback Kaepernick, who silently took a knee during the anthem before games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.