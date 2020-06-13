NFL: Brown gets probation for fight with driver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown pleaded no contest Friday to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year.

As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, the NFL free agent pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He will serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

Judge Edward Merrigan Jr. withheld adjudication, meaning Brown won't receive a criminal conviction on his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Brown's attorney, Carson Hancock, said in a statement that the case resulted from a misunderstanding between Brown and the moving company about payments and should have been handled as a civil dispute.

"Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Mr. Brown decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career," Hancock said.