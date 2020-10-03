NFL: Carr, Allen to meet again when Raiders host Bills

Derek Carr and Josh Allen first crossed paths seven years ago at a summer camp at Fresno State.

Carr was the star quarterback for the Bulldogs at the time, while Allen was a scrawny high school kid hoping to get a scholarship offer from his local college and follow in Carr’s footsteps.

That offer never materialized and Allen eventually ended up in college at Wyoming before becoming a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2018. Now he gets the chance to play against Carr when the Bills (3-0) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) on Sunday.

“It’s unbelievable,” Carr said about Allen’s rise from the time they met at the camp in 2013. “I think that’s the last time I was taller than him. He sprouted up, he went on to Wyoming and did fantastic things.

"We don’t text each other all the time or anything like that. I got too many kids running around. But everything I know about him, he’s a great person. He’s a heck of a competitor. He is having a great year, a hot start to the season. Happy for him and all those kinds of things.”

After an up-and-down start to his career, Allen has reached another level this season. He has thrown for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns in leading the Bills to three straight wins and has also run for two more scores.