NFL: Carr's superb effort for Raiders not enough to top Mahomes

Fact is, they’ve been clicking most of the season. Carr is starting to find the form from his best season in 2016, and he's doing it for the first time under Gruden.

Carr, who passed for a career-high 4,054 yards in 2019, has thrown for 2,431 yards this year and is on pace to have a shot at his third 4,000-yard season in four years with a slight uptick in production over the final six games. But he is also leading a much more diverse offense and taking charge of a young group of players feeding off his emotion.

“His confidence is on another level, and I love that he’s taking chances and taking risks and standing in there and making tough throws,” tight end Darren Waller said.

Now more mature — the “old guy in the group,” as he put it after the loss — Carr knows his place when the team is either pushing the tempo in a shootout, like Sunday against the Chiefs, or in a ground-and-pound struggle like the Raiders endured during a 16-6 win in Cleveland on Nov. 1.

“This is the best offense I’ve ever been a part of,” Carr said. “I say it every week, but we can win in different ways. We can smash them with the run game, or we can do a shootout. We’re proving that over time. ... Today it wasn’t enough.”