NFL: Chargers' Bosa says extension came together faster than he expected

Bosa, who missed 31 days in 2016 after being the third overall pick out of Ohio State, remains one of the few first-round picks to hold out since the collective bargaining agreement established a rookie salary scale in 2011.

The Chargers were also eager to avoid a holdout involving one of their top players for a second straight season. Running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report until the fourth week of the regular season last year. He didn't receive an extension and signed with Denver during the offseason.

“They know what I bring to the team and I know my own value,” Bosa said. "I think they have seen the body of work. Neither one of us wanted to butt heads and I certainly didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Bosa tied for second in the AFC last season with 11.5 sacks and he has had double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss, 25 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He is averaging 0.78 sacks per game over his career (40 sacks in 51 games). That is third among players over the past four seasons with at least 40 games played.