NFL: Chargers hire Rams DC Brandon Staley as head coach

The Los Angeles opening was widely considered the most attractive of the seven this offseason with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert is considered the favorite for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am for the opportunity,” Staley said in a statement. “While this is certainly a dream come true, it’s also a dream that’s just beginning. There’s a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there — from ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room — it’s the total package."

The distance between the Chargers and Rams training facilities is 83 miles, but Staley's journey to an NFL head coach has taken him from playing quarterback at the University of Dayton to 11 years as a collegiate assistant.

He has been an NFL assistant for only four years. He joined the Rams this past season after being a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears (2017) and Denver Broncos (2018-19).

His impact on the Rams was immediate as he coached a unit that led the league in points and yards allowed.

He is the third assistant under Rams coach Sean McVay to get an NFL head coaching job, joining Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor.