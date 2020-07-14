NFL: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension

And once the contract with Mahomes was done, the Chiefs had a better idea of their salary cap situation and that allowed negotiations with Jones' representatives to pick up.

“Listen, I think (general manager) Brett Veach has done a nice job of getting and retaining our players," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said recently, “and that’s not an easy thing to do with the way the salary cap is set up in today’s world.”

The length of Jones' contract works out for the Chiefs in that it expires before the big-money years begin for Mahomes, whose baseball-like contract could surpass $500 million total over the 12 years that he is under contract.

Jones certainly has earned his own impressive financial haul during his first four seasons in the league.

The second-round pick in the 2016 draft started 11 games and had two sacks as a rookie, then bumped that total to 6 1/2 sacks in Year 2. But it was the 15 1/2 sacks that he piled up while helping the Chiefs to the AFC title game in 2018 that really raised eyebrows, and put the Chiefs in the position of trying to hammer out a long-term contract for him.