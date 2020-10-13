NFL: Coaches learn to wear face masks

And Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had his mask on last week against Miami for all but a handful of sideline shots. He, too, pulled it back over his nose most of those times he was shown in violation.

This is a good thing not only for their pocketbooks and reputations but for the league as a whole because the Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 mess began with an assistant coach testing positive for the virus last month.

It shows the coaches and players are all in this together.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who last spring became the biggest sports star to announce he'd contracted the coronavirus, said he's not surprised the league's mask mandate got off to a rocky start.

“It’s just humanity, it’s not one person’s fault,” said Miller, who aims to return from an ankle injury in December. “It’s hard to get everybody on the same page. You see people not even playing sports, you ask them to wear a mask and they go all crazy. They say, ‘They’re taking away my freedom.’

“When it comes over to football, it takes time to get everybody aware. Everybody’s experience is different with COVID-19. I’ve had the virus. I know how serious it is," Miller said. "I keep my mask on. I walk around and try to keep everybody safe.