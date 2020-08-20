NFL: Continuity during COVID could be edge for teams that have it

So why is so much value placed on continuity across the league? Well, turnover is one of the names of the game. Players have short careers and non-guaranteed contracts. Competitive pressures keep the hiring-and-firing cycle for head coaches and their assistants spinning steadily.

“You’ve been through a whole season with them and through the game plan, so when you’re making tweaks or you’re trying to try something new, you’ve got some, ‘Hey, remember when we did this, this week when we’re playing in Baltimore? This is something we want to try,'” said Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, pointing to the “clarity” that comes from quick recall.

Less than one-third of the league will return the same head coach, play caller and quarterback from last season. That doesn't include the Vikings, because Gary Kubiak was promoted from his adviser role to replace Kevin Stefanski after Stefanski took over the Browns. But Stefanski was directing the system Kubiak has long designed. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will have his fifth play caller in five years, but the concepts of the offense he'll be guiding in 2020 will be the same as in 2019.

“Change is seemingly a constant in this league," said Cousins, who's entering his ninth NFL season and third with Minnesota. "It’s rare to have continuity, but you appreciate it when you get it.”