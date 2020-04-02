NFL: Cowboys bring ex-Raider, ex-49er Smith back to NFL

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dallas Cowboys are taking a chance on another suspended defensive end, signing Aldon Smith to a contract while his playing status in the NFL is uncertain.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal said Smith signed Wednesday with Dallas. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. Smith posted a picture of himself signing a document on Instagram and wrote, “Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”

Smith hasn't played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended for violating the league's substance-abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders.

The Cowboys now have two suspended pass rushers under contract in Smith and Randy Gregory. It wasn't immediately clear where Smith stands in the reinstatement process. Gregory is seeking reinstatement.

The 30-year-old Smith had several legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders.

Oakland retained Smith's contractual rights before releasing him in 2018 after San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.