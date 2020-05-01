NFL: Danish lineman improvises while preparing for season

Nielsen envisions battling for a backup spot and said he most likely would remain at left tackle.

Teams normally hold rookie minicamps in May, but that seems uncertain given the coronavirus restrictions. For now, Nielsen is staying with his girlfriend and her family. He works out in the basement with dumbbells and bodyweight exercises. He jogs and does footwork at a local field.

“Sometimes I pick up tree trunks if they're sitting around,” he said. “I just pick them up and try to curl them, to see if it does anything. It's as useful as it can be, but it's still not the same as weights.”

Nielsen started playing American football when he was about 13 years old. He followed his brother onto a local club team. After two years at a boarding school in Indiana, he was on to Eastern Michigan. It's a long way from pulling all-nighters to watch the Super Bowl live in Denmark.

“It would mean a lot for my friends and family for me to possibly be the next Dane in the NFL because they know how hard I have worked for it,” he said. “And for Football Denmark it would mean a lot.”

Another Dane, offensive lineman Andreas Knappe, has been on several practice squads after not being drafted in 2017.