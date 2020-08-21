NFL: Davis welcomes Raiders to their new Vegas home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS — Mark Davis sat alone on a metal bench at the 35-yard line inside Allegiant Stadium a little more than an hour before the Las Vegas Raiders took the field Friday.

Sitting to his left high over the north end zone in front of a glass wall that reveals the Luxor and Mandalay Bay casinos was the 95-foot torch honoring his late father, Al Davis.

His thoughts during those moments of quiet reflection remained unknown. His thoughts on what the team can accomplish in their new home were made clear once the players were gathered around.

“Welcome to the Death Star, where our opponents' dreams come to die,” Davis said as addressed the players from the base of the torch while being broadcast on three enormous video boards. “My father always said that the greatness of the Raiders is in its future. Well, today that future really starts. This magnificent stadium was built on the backs of thousands of players, coaches, administrators, and fans, who for the past 60 years have proudly worn the Silver and Black. This is our field of dreams. This is our house.