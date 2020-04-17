NFL Draft: 49ers hope Buckner trade pays off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The San Francisco 49ers took a step back at the start of the new league year when they traded away defensive anchor DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis.

The 49ers now get to start seeing the results of that deal with an extra first-round pick at No. 13 overall that they hope can help get them over the hump after falling one quarter short of a Super Bowl title.

“You never stay the same,” general manager John Lynch said at the scouting combine. “You’re either getting better or getting worse. We’re into getting better. It becomes trickier with less draft equity and things of that nature, but we’ve got a lot of good players that are part of us moving forward as well.”

In order to get better, the 49ers gave away Buckner, who was voted the team’s MVP last season by the coaching staff and was one of the game’s most dependable players.

That trade created salary cap room used to keep free agent defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward. Now comes the pick that could fill potential holes at defensive tackle, receiver or elsewhere.

San Francisco also has the No. 31 overall selection, along with two picks in the fifth round, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Inside push