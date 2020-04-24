NFL Draft: 49ers make 2 trades, end up with DT Kinlaw, WR Aiyuk

“We added two guys here today that without a doubt are starting-caliber players who will make the team better, who are going to be contributors on their first contracts for a long time,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That will really help us in free agency next year and in the draft next year.”

Buckner was set to be a free agent next season and he got an $84 million, four-year extension from the Colts to stay off the market. San Francisco used the money it saved to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward, and now has a defensive tackle as well.

This pick follows a pattern for the 49ers, who took a defensive lineman in the first round for the fifth time in the last six drafts. Some of those players, like 2019 No. 2 pick Nick Bosa, Buckner and Armstead, played a big role in San Francisco’s success last season that led to a Super Bowl appearance.

Shanahan and Lynch once again opted to build out from the trenches by taking South Carolina's Kinlaw, who is a physical mismatch at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds with athleticism that can overwhelm interior linemen.