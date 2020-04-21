NFL Draft: A look at 49ers' best and worst picks ever

WORST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Jim Druckenmiller. The 49ers were looking for the successor to Joe Montana and Steve Young when they took Druckenmiller 26th overall in 1997. Druckenmiller went on to make only one start and throw 52 passes over two seasons before ending up in the Arena Football League. Other big misses were WR A.J. Jenkins (2012) and DL Solomon Thomas, who was taken third in 2017 when Patrick Mahomes was still on the board.

WORST SECOND-ROUND DRAFT PICK: LaMichael James. After going to the NFC title game in 2011, the 49ers whiffed on the draft the following season. First-rounder A.J. Jenkins had zero catches in three games in his only season in San Francisco, and second-rounder James wasn’t much better. The former Oregon star gained 229 yards from scrimmage in two-plus seasons with the Niners and also lost a fumble in the Super Bowl against Baltimore in his rookie season.

BEST DRAFT TRADE: With Montana near the peak of his career, the Niners made a trade for another quarterback that helped extend their dynasty. San Francisco dealt second- and fourth-round picks in 1987 to Tampa Bay for Young, who was expendable because the Bucs were about to draft Vinny Testaverde first overall. Young took over as starter when Montana was hurt in 1991 and led the team to the Super Bowl title in the 1994 season on the way to the Hall of Fame.