NFL Draft: After trade up to 3, 49ers now must decide which QB to take

Shanahan and Lynch went to watch pro days in person for Jones, Fields and Lance and now have the information to make their pick.

Fields has the most experience of the three with two years as a starter at a high level. He's excelled in big games and has the arm strength, mobility and accuracy to thrive in Shanahan's offense.

Lance is more unfinished having started just one year at the FCS level, but is the best runner of the three even if his accuracy could use improvement.

Jones is most similar to past quarterbacks who have thrived under Shanahan like Matt Ryan as a skilled pocket passer who is extremely accurate but lacks elite arm strength and mobility.

“That’s why I’m intrigued to see what Kyle could do with somebody like a Trey Lance or a Justin Fields, but he’s had so much recent success and come so close to winning Super Bowls with his regular style of quarterback that Mac Jones fits into that perfectly,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “That to me is the decision; do you want to try and believe in what you’ve always done and continue down that path? Or do you want to try and see where this can go from here, which does come with some risk, but that’s the ultimate decision they have to make.”

RUNNING QB