NFL Draft: Cardinals beef up defense, add protection for Murray

Many mock drafts had Simmons being picked in the top five, and Keim had him high on his board.

“I’m not going to give you the number but he was top five,” Keim said. “I truly feel like he is one of the best players in this draft and a guy who is going to have a tremendous pro career.”

The Cardinals also felt like they got a steal by adding Jones with the No. 72 overall pick. Keim mentioned he had the lineman ranked in his top 30 and was “shocked” he was still available so late.

Benjamin was rated higher than a seventh-round selection by most draft prognosticators. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons for the Sun Devils.

The Cardinals didn’t have a second-round pick after dealing the selection to the Houston Texans in March. Arizona is pretty happy about what it got in return, though: The pick was part of the deal that brought three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the desert.

Hopkins has been one of the most productive and durable receivers in the NFL over the past seven years and has at least 1,000 yards receiving in five of the past six years.