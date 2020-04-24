NFL Draft: Chargers take QB Justin Herbert 6th, LB Kenneth Murray 23rd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COSTA MESA — Tom Telesco is hoping Justin Herbert can be just as good as the last quarterback the Chargers drafted out of Oregon.

Los Angeles selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the NFL draft Thursday night. He is the first Ducks QB taken by the Chargers since they took Dan Fouts in the third round in 1973. Fouts led the franchise to four playoff trips and three division titles in a 15-year Hall of Fame career.

“This is a special opportunity. Words can’t describe how excited and thrilled and fired up I am for this,” Herbert said.

Telesco was not content with only one first-round pick, however. The general manager traded the team’s second- and third-round picks to New England to move up to the 23rd spot to take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. It is the first time since 2005 that the Chargers have had multiple first-round selections.

“We had talks with different teams in front of and behind us (when they were picking sixth),” Telesco said. “We got a player we really liked with Justin but also had some ammunition to move up and get Kenneth. All in all, it was a very rewarding day.”