NFL Draft: Goff creates cap room for Rams to sign Floyd, Robinson

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams announced the signings of linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on Friday after quarterback Jared Goff restructured his contract to create salary cap room.
Floyd and Robinson agreed to join the Rams as free agents several weeks ago, but the announcements of their deals were delayed because they hadn’t been able to complete their physical exams because of the pandemic.
Goff agreed last year to a four-year contract extension with an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed. The extension doesn’t begin until the 2021 season, but Goff agreed to restructure the deal’s money distribution to create breathing room for the Rams.
“I don’t see why not,” Goff said this month. “It doesn’t change anything for me, and it helps the team out.”
Los Angeles is stretched near the limits of the salary cap even after releasing star running back Todd Gurley, trading receiver Brandin Cooks and losing several key players in free agency. In the past two years, the Rams have handed out the biggest contracts in NFL history for a quarterback, a running back and a defensive player.
Floyd joins the Rams after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he played under new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. He is expected to help out with pressure from the edge after the Rams lost Dante Fowler in free agency and released Clay Matthews to save money.
Robinson spent the past four seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Rams signed him as a probable replacement for longtime defensive tackle Michael Brockers, but the two will play together this season after Brockers returned to Los Angeles when his free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through over concerns about an ankle injury.
The Rams didn’t have a pick in the first round of the current draft after trading it to Jacksonville for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey last season.
First night draws record 15.6 million viewers
The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.
Thursday night’s first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. EDT when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37% over last year’s 11.4 million.
The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.
The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.
ESPN and the NFL Network have teamed on a combined production. ABC, like ESPN a part of The Walt Disney Co., has a separate presentation the first three nights, then will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast on Saturday.
Ohio had the top three rated markets: Columbus at 16.7, followed by Cleveland (15.9) and Cincinnati (15.6). The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in.
Players with ties to Ohio State were selected with the top three picks. Joe Burrow, taken first overall by the Bengals, began college at Ohio State and transferred to LSU, where he led the Tigers to the national title and won the Heisman Trophy.
The NFL said more than seven million watched in excess of 26 million minutes of “Draft-A-Thon LIVE,” aired digitally across NFL.com and platforms that include Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Reddit and Yahoo!
“The theme of hope is always prevalent in the NFL, especially with regard to the draft,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “In 2020, that’s especially true, as we help honor healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 while giving our fans something to cheer about as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.”
Funds raised during Draft-A-Thon will help support six national nonprofit organizations and COVID-19 relief efforts.
