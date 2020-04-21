NFL Draft: Look for 3 quarterbacks in first 5 picks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Talk about virtual drafts, what is a mock draft, really? Make believe.

The upcoming NFL remote draft beginning Thursday night has a touch of irony to it. The producers of said mock drafts rarely are even remotely accurate.

That said, here's one view of what might happen in the opening round. This mock draft does not include trades, of which there could be several. Sticking with the existing grid, the Colts, Steelers, Bears, Rams, Bills and Texans don't have a selection.

1. Cincinnati

Bengals can't possibly bungle this pick, right? Last time they took franchise quarterback with top overall selection, in 2003, it worked out pretty well with Carson Palmer.

JOE BURROW, QB, LSU

2. Washington

Best player in this draft is Chase Young. Redskins will get lots of offers, especially from teams seeking QB. If they aren't tempted enough, they go with chalk ...

CHASE YOUNG, EDGE/LB, OHIO STATE

3. Detroit