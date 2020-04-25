NFL Draft: Raiders draft playmakers with 1st 2 picks in third round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock set out this offseason to make the Las Vegas Raiders offense more dynamic.

They spent the first two days of the draft trying to do just that.

After drafting the fastest player available in the first round with receiver Henry Ruggs, the Raiders spent their first two picks on day two of the NFL draft Friday night on playmakers Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards.

The Raiders took former Kentucky slot receiver and quarterback Bowden 80th overall with their own pick and plan to make him a running back. They then used a third-rounder acquired in last year’s trade that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago to draft South Carolina receiver Edwards at No. 81.

The two will team with Ruggs, who was taken 12th overall on Thursday, to help overhaul the offense.

“When Jon and I sat down in the offseason, it was about trying to get more dynamic. How do we get more dynamic?” Mayock said. “When you look at Ruggs, when you look at Bowden, when you look at Bryan Edwards, we’re more dynamic not only on offense but Henry Ruggs is a kick returner and Lynn Bowden is a punt returner. We’re really excited about that also.”