NFL Draft: Raiders draft WR Henry Ruggs 12th, Damon Arnette 19th

The first pick made by the Las Vegas Raiders would have made late owner Al Davis proud.

The Raiders selected the fastest player available when they took Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs 12th overall Thursday night in the NFL draft and followed that up by taking Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette 19th.

“We feel like the Las Vegas Raiders got faster, we got tougher and we go more competitive tonight,” general manager Mike Mayock said.

The move to take Ruggs gives the Raiders the dynamic receiver they had hoped they had acquired a year ago when they traded for Antonio Brown, only to cut him before he ever played a game for the team.

Coach Jon Gruden and Mayock had their choice of receivers and went for the fastest one instead of players who were more prolific in college, like Ruggs’ teammate at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy, or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

“When we took the fastest wideout in the draft, (owner Mark) Davis said his father was looking down and smiling,” Mayock said.

Ruggs is the type of speedster that Al Davis would have coveted as evidenced by his 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He drafted the fastest player at the combine in his final three drafts in 2009-11, according to ESPN.