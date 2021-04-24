NFL Draft: Raiders may fill voids on line and in secondary

Luckily for the Raiders there figure to be plenty of options for tackles high in the draft with Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State’s Tevin Jenkins and Southern California’s Alijah Vera-Tucker all possibilities in round one.

The Raiders could choose to wait to take a tackle with some intriguing prospects likely to fall to round two this year in a deep class and target the secondary.

Las Vegas has made only one notable addition so far in free agency in the secondary, bringing back 2016 first-round safety Karl Joseph for a second stint. But they lack a natural free safety on the roster to pair with 2019 first-round strong safety Johnathan Abram and also could use more help at cornerback alongside 2019 second-rounder Trayvon Mullen and 2020 first-rounder Damon Arnette.

None of those players has established themselves as top-flight starters in the NFL, but the Raiders could be more inclined to hope from improvement under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley rather than making enough big draft investment.

“We’ve expanded some resources in our secondary,” Mayock said. “So, really, what we need more than anything is for all those players to take it up a notch or two. I’m talking about commitment to the game, work ethic, perseverance, being in the locker room working with your brothers.