NFL Draft: Raiders' picks ranged from from Upshaw to Russell

WORST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: JaMarcus Russell. The Raiders' reward for a two-win season in 2006 was the top pick the following year. It turned into a colossal bust when Oakland took Russell out of LSU ahead of stud receiver Calvin Johnson. Russell held out his rookie year, was overweight most of his career and had a poor work ethic. He started just 25 games before being released following the 2009 season after getting paid more than $39 million. Russell’s 18 TD passes and 65.2 rating are the second worst among any No. 1-pick QBs in the common draft era.

WORST SECOND-ROUND DRAFT PICK: Jihad Ward. The Raiders picked Ward 44th overall in 2016, one spot ahead of running back Derrick Henry and three spots ahead of receiver Michael Thomas. While those two players led the NFL is rushing and receiving last year, Ward was dealt away after one sack in 21 games for Oakland. The pick the following year, safety Obi Melifonwu, lasted only five games with the Raiders but wasn’t as bad because there weren’t as many stars who were drafted right after him.

BEST DRAFT TRADE: The Raiders paid a big price to acquire linebacker Ted Hendricks from Green Bay for two first-round picks following the 1974 season. Hendricks stepped in and bolstered the Raiders' defense. He played a big role in the team winning its first Super Bowl in his second season and two more before he retired following the 1983 season.