NFL Draft: Raiders' quest for No. 1 receiver could finally end

The plan the Raiders had to fill their No. 1 receiver role backfired last year when Antonio Brown ended up getting cut before even playing a game for the franchise.

The Raiders could get a second shot at it in the upcoming, receiver-rich draft with plenty of intriguing options and two first-round picks.

The Raiders have the 12th and 19th picks thanks to the 2018 trade that sent star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Several receivers are projected to go in the first round. Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb are considered by many analysts to be the best of the bunch. At least one and possibly more of that group figures to be on the board when general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden make their decision at 12.

“I think the three guys that you mentioned all have different traits,” Mayock said. “I think they’re all high-level players. There’s a whole bunch of wideouts. There’s all kinds of flavors and sizes. ... There could be a wide receiver No. 1 in the third round. Fit is really important. I think the cool thing though about Jon’s offense, and I think what he showed last year especially with what he did with our tight ends, Jon’s adaptable to whoever he has. That’s the cool thing.”

