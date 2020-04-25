NFL Draft: Staley retires after 49ers acquire LT Williams from Redskins

Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor, said in a statement that it was time for Williams to leave Washington.

“Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers," Taylor said.

The deal reunites him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.

Williams made the Pro Bowl every season from 2012-18 and is considered one of the best left tackles in the league when healthy. He has one year remaining on his contract, which will pay him $12.5 million this season.

The acquisition of Williams is the biggest veteran addition this offseason for the defending NFC champion 49ers. They spent free agency trying to keep the team together, reaching deals with defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward.

They then drafted defensive tackle Jevon Kinlaw and receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first round to replace the departed DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders. Now they have added one of the top tackles in the league.

Minutes after completing the trade, the Redskins drafted Williams’ potential replacement, LSU lineman Saahdiq Charles, with the 108th pick.