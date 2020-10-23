NFL: Edelman has 'Jerry Rice Hill' to thank for work ethic

“Anything that was hard or anything was ‘Jerry Rice' something. It was folklore," Edelman explained. "It was known that Jerry Rice used to go out and run that hill, and everyone knew about his work ethic."

Whatever Edelman is doing has been working.

The Kent State quarterback-turned-NFL receiver hooked up with Tom Brady for three 1,000-yard seasons. But it’s in the postseason that Edelman has truly excelled: His 118 playoff receptions for 1,442 yards are the most by any player in NFL history except for one man, Jerry Rice.

“It’s an honor to even be near anything of his, in any kind of thing,” Edelman said.

But now, in his 11th season and first without Brady at quarterback, Edelman has seen his production drop off with Cam Newton. His seven catches over the last three games are his fewest since he became a starter in 2013, and his offensive snaps are down.

“Our coaching staff has been here and had a tight group for a very long time,” he said. “(Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) knows me very well. I’ve played under him for the past nine, 10 years. Whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do. ... That’s my job as a player, try to go out and just do what they ask me to do and let them worry about the grand scheme.”