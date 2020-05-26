NFL: Ex-49er Gore still running, excited to help Jets win

“I’m cool,” Gore insisted. “I’m happy to even be playing this game at my age. I’m happy that this organization gave me an opportunity. But I’m just going to come in here, come work and help all the young guys and show those young guys I still can play."

Gore signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million with the Jets two weeks ago, reuniting with coach Adam Gase - something the running back said was a major factor in him coming to New York. The two first worked together when Gase was an offensive assistant with the 49ers in 2008. They developed a bond and Gase told Gore if he ever got a head coaching job, he'd love for Gore to play for him.

In 2018, Gase made it happen with the Dolphins. Two years later, they are back together.

“I was 35 and once you touch that 30-mark, guys don’t really want to give you an opportunity, give you a chance,” Gore said. “He stuck by his word and brought me to Miami. We won some games. ... He’s very smart, he’s real, and he’s a man of his word.”

The opportunity to play with quarterback Sam Darnold — “I’m very excited” — on a team with a defense that includes safety Jamal Adams — “I think he’s a top safety in this league. I love the way he comes to play every down, every game” — also played roles in Gore choosing the Jets.