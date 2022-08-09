 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL

NFL: Ex-Raider Lynch booked on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

Senators Kraken Hockey

Former longtime Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, right, is introduced during an NHL hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the visiting Ottawa Senators on April 18, when the Kraken announced Lynch and Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore had become part of the minority investor group for the franchise.

 Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.

Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.

Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.

Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.

It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.

Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills from 2007-10, the Seahawks from 2010-15 and 2019, and the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018.

Tags

Topics

