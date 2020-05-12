NFL: Falcons coach embraces challenges of strange offseason

“We're still learning about him, things like what’s the best weight for him so he can really explode and be at his best," Quinn said. “He’s about a week behind the others, but he’s getting to know the guys and getting connected.”

Quinn was also pleased to get a full allotment of home games in 2020 after the league called off its international series. The Falcons has been scheduled to trade one of their games in Atlanta for a trip to London.

“We can do tea with the queen another time,” Quinn quipped.

As for working with his players mostly through video chats, Quinn said it's given him a chance to brush up on his teaching skills — especially when it comes to keeping everyone involved.

“I start off most meetings with questions we talked about the day before,” he said. “I'm usually pretty specific. These are not group questions. I will tell a player, ‘This one's for you.’"

If the players is having trouble with the answer, Quinn will turn to the format used on the game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire."

“Do you want a 50-50, or should be ask the audience?" the coach said with a smile.

It's all part of the NFL's new reality, at least until an easing of restrictions.

“I love teaching,” Quinn said. “It's so much fun to find different ways to do it.”