NFL: Five more Raiders put on COVID-19 list

The Las Vegas Raiders placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two people familiar with the moves Thursday confirmed that Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves haven’t been announced. NFL Network first reported the players going on the COVID-19 list.

Those five players had close contact with Brown, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday following a positive test for the virus. If those players remain asymptomatic they must wait five days from their last contact with Brown on Monday and test negative each day before they will be allowed to return.

That gives them enough time to return to play on Sunday against Tampa Bay if they don’t test positive or develop symptoms before then. The league moved the schedule for Sunday night against the Buccaneers into the afternoon window out of an “abundance of caution” to make sure a game would be available for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The Seattle-Arizona game was moved into the prime-time slot.