NFL Free Agency: Brady leaving New England, Brees staying put in New Orleans

The Raiders also agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, a second person said on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be signed until Wednesday.

Mariota lost his starting job in Tennessee last season. The Titans acquired Ryan Tannehill from Miami last offseason and changed quarterbacks in October before going on a run to the AFC title game.

That made Mariota expendable in Tennessee less than five years after being drafted second overall. He made a big splash with four touchdown passes in his NFL debut in 2015 but never developed into the star the Titans hoped they were getting when they drafted him.

He lost his job six games into the 2019 season when he was pulled in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss at Denver. He completed a career-low 59.4% of his passes last season with seven TDs, two interceptions and a 92.3 rating.

Mariota dealt with a revolving door of play-callers and receivers during his time in Tennessee. He has 61 career starts and 63 games in five seasons, with his best performance coming in his second year in 2016 when he threw 26 TD passes and had a 95.6 passer rating.