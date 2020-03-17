NFL Free Agency: Buccaneers favorites and front-runners to land Brady

CHICAGO (16/1)

Bears general manager Ryan Pace has said he is committed to Mitchell Trubisky, though he didn’t rule out bringing in an experienced veteran to push him. Brady figures to command a higher price tag than Chicago is able to pay. A more likely acquisition for Chicago would be someone like Andy Dalton.

Plus, the Bears had one of the NFL's worst offenses in 2019 and have few pieces outside receiver Allen Robinson. That makes many believe there's little chance Brady would want to play out the twilight of his illustrious career in the Windy City.

DALLAS (20/1)

The Cowboys are last on this list because owner Jerry Jones compared Dak Prescott to a family member when asked the ever-present question about a new contract for his star quarterback at the combine. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said recently the pursuit of Brady wasn’t even a thought because of the club’s commitment to Prescott.

While it’s fathomable to think the Cowboys would rescind the franchise tag to pursue Brady, there’s no reason to believe Dallas doesn’t want to give Prescott a long-term deal. Jerry Jones has often said it’s just a matter of time on finding that common ground.