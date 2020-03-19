NFL Free Agency: 49ers do best to keep NFC title winning roster intact

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch ultimately decided that keeping Armstead and getting the first-round pick was preferable to doing a long-term deal with Buckner.

Whether that proves to be the right decision remains to be seen. Buckner has been the team's most consistent player since being drafted seventh overall in 2016.

He has been extremely durable, missing only one game in four seasons and having the third-most defensive snaps among linemen since 2016. His 143 quarterback pressures are the fifth-most among all interior linemen over the past four years, according to NFL NextGen stats.

Buckner had a career-high 12 sacks in 2018 and then had 7 1/2 last season as part of perhaps the league's top defensive line with Armstead and edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.

Armstead had a breakthrough season in 2019, leading to his new contract. He was a first-round pick by San Francisco in 2015, but didn't make a big impact in his first four seasons in the NFL as he dealt with injuries that limited his playing time in 2016 and 2017 and tried to find the right fit for his skills.