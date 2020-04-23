NFL: Gronk says he's healthy and fire burns to play with Brady

The 30-year-old said he will always respect and appreciate the time he spent playing for coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but he’s just as excited about starting anew with Brady in Tampa.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it’s that easy of an organization to play for,” Gronkowski added of his stint with the Patriots. “I do know ... it gets you right. It gets you mentally right. It gets you physically right. What I’ve learned there, I’m definitely going to take it with me and apply it to my daily life, big time.”

Gronkowski was one of the most dominant tight ends in the league with the Patriots, compiling 521 career receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns — third-most TD receptions by a tight end in NFL history behind Antonio Gates (116) and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (111).

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is one of just four tight ends, along with Gonzalez, Jason Witten and Travis Kelce, who’ve had four seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving. With 28 career 100-yard games, Gronkowski ranks second to Gonzalez (31).

He said he walked away from the game after helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl in February 2019 to give his body a chance to heal from numerous injuries during his career.