NFL: Gruden doesn't show cards after Vegas camp

LAS VEGAS — It wasn't exactly the Family Day the Las Vegas Raiders would have preferred, as close to 200 COVID-tested family members were socially distanced on one side of Allegiant Stadium as the team went through drills on the final day of camp Friday.

The players are getting most of the weekend off before preparing for their season opener at the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden remained tight-lipped about how the team is doing.

“No one knows unless I tell them,” Gruden said. “We don’t have access to study anybody else’s players, honestly, so why should we go out and tell anybody who’s doing well and who isn’t? I’m not going to give anybody any billboard material.

“We’re a young team and we’re improving. Our guys are working hard. Our young draft choices, a couple of them, have taken steps forward. A couple of them, we’re still waiting on. But we are getting better, and I’m proud of the way our guys are working together on the practice field every day.”