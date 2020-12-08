NFL: Gruden talks Raiders' execution, not Jets' gaffe

That puts the Raiders in position for a possible playoff run with a three-game homestand against Indianapolis, the Chargers and Miami before a season-ending trip to Denver.

“I think we’re ready,” Carr said. “Time will tell if we can execute and do it at a high level. We have some really good football teams that are playing for something just like we are that are about to come to our place and try to take it from us. If we want to go where we want to go and do the things we want to do, we have to win football games. Everyone knows what’s at stake here. Everyone knows the opportunities we have and that’s why I’m super pumped about this.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Waller. The tight end had 13 catches for 200 yards and two TDs, joining Jackie Smith (1963), Rich Caster (1972) and Shannon Sharpe (2002) as the only tight ends with at least 200 yards receiving and two TDs in a game. Waller came into the game averaging only 8.5 yards per catch, delivered several big plays, with six of his catches going for at least 15 yards, including a 38-yard TD. The only other Raiders player with that many catches for at least 15 yards in a single game in the past 30 years is Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown, who did it three times in the 1990s.

WHAT NEEDS HELP